Top SmackDown heel makes unexpected appearance on RAW to take out Jey Uso

"Main Event" Jey Uso is no longer a Tag Team Champion. His tenth reign with the titles ended up being one of the shortest of his career, as it has only been 10 days since Fastlane 2023. But it happened because of an unexpected interference.

The main event of Monday Night RAW saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

It was Jimmy Uso from SmackDown who made an unexpected appearance - super kicking his brother Jey to assist Finn Balor for the win.

Expand Tweet

It was a shocking end to Monday Night RAW, as can be seen by the crowd reaction. Jey Uso has been a hot favorite on the red brand, and his alliance with Cody Rhodes has seemingly taken him to the next level.

But if RAW in 2023 has proven anything, it's that you can't escape The Judgment Day. Even Sami Zayn's interference to take out "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was futile in the end.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day now holds gold again, with Dominik Mysterio having also lost and regained his NXT North American Championship recently. Where is all of this heading towards in 2024?

What are your thoughts on Jimmy appearing on RAW and costing his brother and Cody Rhodes the title? Sound off in the comment section below.