Shinsuke Nakamura defeats longtime rival on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a big win against a longtime rival on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Nakamura has been feuding with Ricochet ever since the latter offered to help Seth Rollins during their rivalry. This resulted in The King of Strong Style viciously attacking and injuring Ricochet backstage.

Last week, after Ricochet had recovered from his wounds, he attacked Nakamura backstage. The King of Strong Style retaliated by attacking Ricochet before his match. This set up a Fall Count Anywhere match for tonight.

Both men brought the fight tonight. Ricochet came out all guns blazing and took the fight to Nakamura. They brawled into the Gorilla position and even in the crowd, where The One and Only hit a shooting star on Nakamura.

Towards the end of the match, Ricochet climbed the top rope, but he was knocked off by Nakamura and fell through a table that was set up at ringside. This allowed the Japanese star to hit his signature move, Kinshasa, for the win.

This rivalry has been going on since before Shinsuke Nakamura's official heel turn. It will be interesting to see if these two men can now move on from this.

