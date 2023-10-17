Recently returned superstar seemingly buried after eye poke on WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar seemed to have been buried this week on RAW in a controversial finish.

Johnny Gargano has been absent from WWE television for several weeks. He was not involved in any storylines, and his former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, was also seemingly looking for him.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Gargano returned to save Ciampa from being brutally attacked by Gunther and the rest of Imperium. The latter had been in a rivalry with The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week, both Gargano and Ciampa addressed their situation and reunion on WWE RAW when Imperium brutally attacked them. This set up a match between Ludwig Kaiser and Johnny Gargano for tonight.

While Kaiser had Giovanni Vinci in his corner, Ciampa was seemingly injured and was not with Gargano. Johnny Wrestling put on a tough fight against Kaiser. During the match's closing moments, the latter was sent out of the ring. Vinci went to help him, but he yelled at Vinci instead.

This allowed Gargano to hit Willow's Bell and one final beat. However, when he went for the pinfall, Vinci poked him in the eye. An infuriated Gargano attacked Vinci. This allowed Kaiser to take advantage and get the win.

This rivalry is gaining momentum, and this will increase once Ciampa returns to RAW.

