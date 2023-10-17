Former champion not medically cleared to compete on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano came up short to Ludwig Kaiser, thanks to the interference from Giovanni Vinci. Clearly, he should have had Tommaso Ciampa in his corner to even the numbers, but it was revealed ahead of the match that the latter hadn't been medically cleared to compete on RAW.

DIY was attacked backstage last week during a sitdown interview with Wade Barrett, so Gargano was out for revenge on Kaiser. However, it appears that Ciampa got much worse than his teammate and could be sidelined until next week's show.

No details regarding the reason for the former NXT Champion's RAW absence were discussed by the commentary team this week, except that he wasn't medically cleared for the show.

Ciampa and Gargano only recently reunited as DIY, even though they are yet to wrestle a match as a team. It appears that the WWE Universe is being forced to wait to see the two men make their way to the ring together again.

