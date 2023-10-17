39-year-old WWE Superstar gets confronted by The Judgment Day after emotional message

Sami Zayn sent a message to the WWE Universe during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Zayn's partner and longtime friend, Kevin Owens, was traded to SmackDown last week in response to Jey Uso's move to RAW earlier this year. In the opening segment of the night, Zayn expressed his sadness regarding the situation.

However, he remained optimistic regarding the future. Zayn wanted to show the world that he was a 'World Heavyweight Champion' caliber performer as a singles competitor. He was then interrupted by The Judgment Day, who made their way out. They said that they were happy to see Owens leave their show.

Rhea Ripley also said that the duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor would be regaining the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship later in the night. She said that Zayn looked lost, and Judgment Day often looked to recruit lost stars. Ripley revealed that they had different plans for Zayn, however, as they wanted to get rid of him permanently.

The dominant group surrounded the ring before Jey Uso made his way out to save his former Bloodline stablemate. It will be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn as a singles competitor.

