Rhea Ripley controversially defeats 5-time champion for the first time in over 2 years on RAW

Rhea Ripley faced an old opponent in a singles match for the first time in over two years. In only the fourth-ever match between them, it ended in a DQ win for Rhea Ripley after numerous interferences.

It looks like there are bigger plans for Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel 2023. As you know, women have been competing in Saudi Arabia for the last few years, and they keep pushing the bar. The match between Shayna Baszler, a five-time champion, and Ripley ended in a DQ following interference from Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark.

Expand Tweet

A Fatal Five-Way match has been made official for Crown Jewel, and it will be exciting to see who emerges victorious from the bout. WWE has a history of putting out excellent Triple Threat and Fatal Four-Way matches, and this should be no different.

Surprisingly, Zoey Stark was the one who stood tall when she toppled Nia Jax out of the ring and even got the better of Ripley.

Nia Jax seemed unfazed later on RAW and clarified that everybody took their best shot at her, but she was still standing.

Does this challenge present the biggest threat to Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!