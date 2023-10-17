Champion pushed to extremes; near-upset leaves WWE RAW crowd breathless

WWE Superstar Gunther defeated Bronson Reed during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gunther has been dominant ever since his main roster debut last year. He also became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history a few weeks back. On the other hand, Reed continued his rise to the top as he became the number one contender to Gunther's title last week after defeating Ricochet and Chad Gable in a triple-threat match.

The IC Title match saw back-and-forth, hard-hitting action as both looked to hurt one another. Gunther targeted the upper body of the Aussie with relentless chops. However, Reed, too, showed some moves from his repertoire when he delivered the scoop powerslam for a nearfall. He then delivered a suplex from the top rope, which was not enough to put the Imperium leader away.

Reed tried to end the bout with the Tsunami, but Gunther was able to avoid it. The latter took advantage of the situation as he hit a lariat followed by the powerbomb to secure a hard-fought victory.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if anyone can dethrone the Ring General anytime soon.

What did you make of the encounter between Gunther and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.