Sami Zayn comments on being forcefully split up from Kevin Owens after WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn just commented on his split up from Kevin Owens after WWE SmackDown.

A couple of weeks ago, at Payback Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes surprised everyone when he brought Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW after the latter had a falling out with The Bloodline. It was then revealed that since one member from SmackDown came to RAW, then one star from the red brand would have to go to the blue brand.

Last Friday, at the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis revealed that Kevin Owens is now part of the SmackDown roster. This means that he is now officially split up from his tag team partner, Sami Zayn.

Tonight, Zayn kicked off the season premiere of RAW. He addressed that Owens is no longer with him because of what transpired on SmackDown. He also acknowledged that the only reason KO is split up from him is because of Jey Uso. Zayn had a hard time contemplating what was going on and seemed a bit lost when The Judgment Day's music played.

They came out and made their intentions to get rid of Zayn clear. As they proceeded to surround the ring, Jey Uso came out with steel chairs to protect Sami, and the group backed off.

It remains to be seen what this means for Sami Zayn's friendship with Jey Uso since he blames him for Kevin Owens not being on RAW.

