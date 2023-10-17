Alpha Academy to face legendary duo for the first time ever on RAW next week

The Alpha Academy has been one of RAW's top tag teams, even after not being close to the Tag Team Championship in quite a while. The group's popularity has risen, and a segment on RAW saw them challenge a legendary duo to a match next week.

On the October 16 episode of RAW, Alpha Academy was seen with Akira Tozawa working out and running into The New Day. They had a little back-and-forth before a challenge was laid out.

Next week, Chad Gable and Otis will face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day for the first time.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any tag team title stakes now that The Judgment Day has reclaimed the gold from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. While there has been no official advertisement presenting it as a number-one contender's match, we wouldn't be surprised if it ended up being an unofficial one.

Akira Tozawa was also present and made everybody laugh with his workout.

Many fans have been calling for a Chad Gable singles run and wanted him to be the man to dethrone Gunther, but that didn't happen. What it did highlight, however, is the potential Gable has outside of Alpha Academy.

