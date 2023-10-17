Wrestling veteran goes off on Drew McIntyre segment for too much "whining and crying" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the segment between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins had too much drama for his liking.

During the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, Rollins called out Drew and suggested that the challenger may be working with The Judgment Day. The Scottish Warrior was clear that he did not need any help to handle his own business and claimed that he would take the title from the champion soon.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the entire episode was too dramatic. He called out Sami Zayn's segment about Kevin Owens moving to SmackDown. Russo also mentioned that Seth and Drew seemed too whiny during their segment and compared them to a soap opera.

"This was the season premiere and I'm gonna give this show a title - Crybabies and sissy Marys." Russo continued, Did you guys use...What happened to sissy Marys? I wanna bring back sissy Marys because there were a lot of sissy Marys on this show. 'Oh Kevin's not here, Kevin should be here and not you.' Then we got Seth and Drew whining and crying, oh my, bro, they used to call this bro a male soap opera. This is like The Housewives of Atlanta." [2:10 - 2:52]

Drew McIntyre is confident of winning the World Heavyweight Championship

During his confrontation with Seth Rollins this week, Drew McIntyre spoke about how he carried the company during the pandemic. He claimed that he had his moment in the main event of WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Brock Lesnar, but there was no one to share that glory.

The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he had another shot at the title now, and he would not let this opportunity go to waste. He announced that he would take the title from Seth soon and establish himself at the top of the mountain once again.

