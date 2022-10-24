WWE NXT Halloween Havoc was a major event for the developmental brand. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship in the main event, while Wes Lee captured the North American Title.

A blink-and-you-miss-it segment featured what appeared to be T-BAR, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic. While the video was short, it showed a mysterious figure burning the T-BAR RETRIBUTION-style mask into a fire. Most fans believe the mysterious figure was Dijakovic himself.

Dijakovic was on NXT from 2017 to 2020. He was sporadically pushed but never made it to the top of the brand. He was called up to the main roster in 2020 as part of the villainous stable RETRIBUTION, but the group never made it past third gear. He's primarily toiled away in dark matches and on WWE Main Event ever since.

The vignette offered some intriguing news and possibilities. Is T-BAR set to return to his old Dominik Dijakovic name? Could he be something new altogether? The vignettes certainly imply that he'll be a member of the NXT brand moving forward. What can the talented big man do on the weekly NXT show?

Below are five possible directions for Dominik Dijakovic aka T-BAR on WWE NXT.

#5. T-BAR could be a returning babyface

Dominik Dijakovic was primarily a heel while on the NXT. Near the end of his tenure on the black & gold show he tiptoed around being a babyface. Once he became T-BAR and joined RAW, he was again positioned as a heel. Whether as part of RETRIBUTION, while teaming up with Mace, or a singles competitor, the big man was consistently portrayed as a villain.

The talented superstar could turn babyface when he officially returns to action on WWE NXT. The change of pace could be nice and offer renewed energy for the 35-year-old, but there are other reasons to introduce him as a hero as opposed to a villain.

Most notably, fans can appreciate and understand his plight. Bad gimmicks and being under pushed used to have a negative effect on how fans treated a wrestler, but in the more enlightened era, fans often feel sympathy for underutilized talents. The WWE NXT Universe might want to cheer on Dijakovic returning to form.

#4. He could join The Schism

The Schism on NXT

The Schism is a faction on WWE NXT which is led by Joe Gacy, a maniacal and manipulative character with qualities similar to that of a cult leader. While he once preached peace and acceptance, it was later proven that he was hiding something much more sinister underneath.

The Dyad joined Gacy, and the duo consists of Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler, previously known as James Drake and Zack Gibson. In addition to the former Grizzled Young Veterans, a mysterious fourth individual is involved with the group, although they've yet to reveal their identity.

When Dominik Dijakovic returns to WWE NXT, he may be at home with The Schism. While his time with RETRIBUTION didn't go well, the big man may be best served surrounded by others. Plus, he'd make a dramatic difference for the stable moving forward. Who could possibly stop The Schism with Dijakovic involved?

#3. T-BAR aka Dominik Dijakovic could challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship

Wes Lee at Halloween Havoc

Wes Lee has had a difficult 2022. He started the year on top with his partner Nash Carter. As a duo, MSK captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles for the second time in their careers. Everything seemed right in the world until things took a turn just days later.

Allegations arose surrounding Nash Carter and he was released from the company. The tag titles became vacant and Wes Lee was in a tough spot. He had a brief losing streak and couldn't quite gain momentum.

Thankfully, the tide has changed and he's found his momentum which ultimately led to him winning a five-man Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 to become the North American Champion.

If T-BAR is returning to NXT, he may immediately target a championship. Despite having been a member of both NXT and RAW, the big man is yet to win a title during his tenure with WWE. Even though Wes Lee has a lot of guts, the powerful Dominik Dijakovic may be too much for him to handle. Don't be surprised if Wes is ultimately a transitional champion in favor of the talented T-BAR, regardless of what name he may be using.

#2. He could reunite with Mia Yim

As noted, RETRIBUTION was a faction that formed on WWE RAW in 2020 during the height of Covid-19. While filming shows without live audiences, the company threw whatever they could against the wall to see what would stick. Unfortunately, the RETRIBUTION did not stick.

Most of the members of the group have gone on to change characters or leave the company entirely. T-BAR is seemingly dropping his gimmick with his move to NXT while Mace is now a male model.

Slapjack (aka Shane Thorne), Retaliation (aka Mercedes Martinez), and Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) are no longer with the promotion. Mustafa Ali is the only one to not dramatically shift too far from where he was, although his character continues to evolve on RAW.

Given Mace and Ali are currently busy on RAW and SmackDown, a reunion with either seems unlikely. Mercedes is currently signed with AEW. Shane Thorne's contract status is in question, but he's working with NJPW. Mia Yim, on the other hand, is currently a free agent.

While there are many reasons why Mia Yim should return to WWE, one key reason is to write the wrongs from her run with RETRIBUTION. If she and Dominik were united in NXT, they could move on from the less-than-beloved stable while acknowledging the past at the same time. Plus, they'd be a tough duo, to say the least.

#1. The big man could challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the biggest test for any superstar on WWE NXT. The reigning Champion is the measuring stick of the brand. He's the top dog and if someone wants to be the biggest star on NXT, they have to dethrone Bron.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew has battled some of the very best wrestlers in the industry over the past year, including Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Gunther, Santos Escobar, Robert Roode, Tyler Bate, and Ilja Dragunov. While his win-loss record isn't spotless, he's essentially dominated and defeated everybody in his path.

If T-BAR is returning to NXT full-time, Bron Breakker should be his ultimate target. The NXT Championship is a great goal, but establishing himself as the top star on the brand by defeating Breakker will show any doubter that Dijakovic is here to stay. Plus, Dominik Dijakovic may be the biggest threat to Bron's title reign.

