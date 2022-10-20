Could Mia Yim be returning to WWE? Many fans are hoping that will be the case following the news that her contract with IMPACT Wrestling has expired this month. She seemingly confirmed the news when issuing a statement regarding her time with the promotion.

Mia Yim is an accomplished professional wrestler. She broke into the industry in 2009, but despite a near-decade and a half of experience in pro wrestling, Yim is only 33 years old. She will likely have a long and fruitful career ahead of her.

Yim was part of WWE from 2018 to 2021, starting with the Mae Young Classic and NXT before moving to the main roster as Reckoning in RETRIBUTION. She was released due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being away from the promotion, could she be on her way back? Should she make a return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Below are five reasons Mia Yim should return to WWE.

#5. Many other stars are returning to the company

Candice LeRae returned to WWE last month

Mia Yim's return to WWE would be exciting, but she'd be far from the only star to do so. Since Triple H gained control of the company's creative and talent relations direction earlier this year, numerous stars have made their way back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Several female superstars have returned to the promotion, including Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and B-Fab. Others have been called up to the main roster or returned from sabbaticals, including Bayley, Zelina Vega, and IYO SKY.

Male superstars have also returned to the fold, including Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and The Good Brothers.

The influx of talent is good for the company and good for professional wrestling as a whole. Wrestling stars are gravitating towards WWE, and Yim could be one of the many who return despite being released in the past. Why not join the bandwagon of returning stars?

#4. WWE has several women's divisions to fill out

A key reason for Mia Yim to return to WWE is the amount of opportunity that potentially awaits her and any other female superstar. While the company isn't always perfect at handling its female talent in terms of television time, there are numerous spots for female superstars.

NXT currently has both a singles and tag team division for women. RAW and SmackDown both have their own unique singles championships. The main roster also has its own set of tag team belts dedicated to female superstars.

There's also always a possibility that mid-card titles could be introduced, such as the Women's North American Championship or the Women's Intercontinental Title.

With five titles dedicated to women and more likely on the way as more NXT brands develop, WWE needs to have a robust roster. As a result, there should be many spots for a significant number of talented women wrestlers.

Mia Yim is talented enough to fit in on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or any future NXT brand in either singles or tag team divisions.

#3. Mia Yim could finally win a championship in the company

Mia Yim spent three years with WWE from 2018 to 2021. Prior to her run with the company, she also competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic Tournament. Despite her fairly lengthy run with the promotion, Yim never captured a title.

While she never won a belt during her time with World Wrestling Entertainment on either NXT or RAW, she did win the Knockouts Championship in the past while working for IMPACT Wrestling. She's also held titles in SHINE promotion and in various other independent promotions.

Championships may be a motivating factor for Mia's return to WWE. While her time with the company did offer some fun moments, she never reached the top of any division. If she comes back and manages to win a title, she may right some of the wrongs from her original experience.

#2. Triple H is now leading World Wrestling Entertainment

Triple H is now a Chief Content Officer

During Mia Yim's first run with WWE, it was almost a tale of two different experiences. Her time on NXT was a lot of fun, with some solid matches and fan support. She likely had a good time on the black-and-gold brand, and fans certainly enjoyed watching her there.

Unfortunately, the same may not be said for her run on the main roster. While RETRIBUTION had all of the potential in the world, the stable was never really taken seriously by management.

As a result, her time on the main roster was shaky during the best of times and unfortunately lackluster during the worst of times.

If her best time in WWE was while under Triple H's NXT, there's likely more incentive to return now that The Game oversees the entire promotion. At the very least, Mia will likely be able to be herself and the character she'd want to portray as opposed to one she openly didn't enjoy.

#1. There's no bigger platform for her to perform on

Triple H at WrestleMania 38

Perhaps the biggest reason Mia Yim should return to WWE is because of the company's scale. Regardless of what one may think of the creative direction of the company, there's no denying that World Wrestling Entertainment is the largest professional wrestling company in existence with nothing else coming close.

WWE eclipses every other company in terms of viewership, global footprint, attendance, and revenue. With three shows on prime-time television each week and major events airing on Peacock in the United States, the company has become a household word. When people think of wrestling, they think of World Wrestling Entertainment first and foremost.

If Yim wants to compete at the highest level in front of the most people possible, there's no better place to go. With around 70 years of history, the company continues to grow and thrive while cultivating an unmatched legacy. That alone is reason to return.

Will Mia Yim return to the Stamford-based company? Or will she make her All Elite Wrestling debut and join her real-life husband, Keith Lee? Sounds off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes