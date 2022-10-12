Mia Yim issues a statement amid WWE return rumors

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim issued a statement amid rumors of potentially returning to the Stamford-based company.

Yim signed with WWE in 2018 after competing for several years on the independent circuit and on IMPACT Wrestling. The 33-year-old then spent nearly three years in the company before getting released from her contract in November 2021. A few months after her departure, the former member of Retribution returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

Reports recently suggested the former Knockouts Champion was leaving IMPACT Wrestling after her contract expired. A few hours ago, she issued a statement on her Instagram confirming her departure from the promotion amid rumors of her returning to WWE.

"Thank you @impactwrestling @gailkimitsme @scott.damore . You believed in me when I didn't believe myself and gave me that passion again. It has been a true privilege being a part of the locker room and working with everyone. I will support and root for everyone's success! Impact Wrestling will forever hold a special spot in my heart. This isn't goodbye. Love you all 💙" Yim wrote.

Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing Mia Yim back to WWE

Since taking over the creative process, Triple H has brought back several released superstars to the Stamford-based company. Bray Wyatt was the latest to join that list when he made his comeback last Saturday at Extreme Rules after Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins' Fight Pit Match.

According to Dave Meltzer, The Game is interested in re-signing a few other released superstars, including Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) and Mia Yim.

Yim last competed for the Stamford-based promotion in December 2020 when she lost to Nikki Cross on Main Event. Meanwhile, her final match at IMPACT Wrestling came nearly a week ago when she suffered a defeat against Mickie James at Bound For Glory.

