"We're not like that" - Released WWE Superstar discloses why she didn't join her husband in Tony Khan's AEW following their departure

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has opened up about why she didn't end up following her husband Keith Lee to AEW. The performers were both released from their WWE contracts in 2021.

The wrestling world was shocked to find out that both Lee and Yim had departed the sports entertainment company in November 2021. They were released along with the likes of Karrion Kross, Ember Moon and Nia Jax. It wasn't all bad for the duo, as they had been engaged since February 2021, and eventually married in February 2022.

Speaking in an interview with "Straight Talk Wrestling," Mia Yim explained why she didn't end up joining her husband in All Elite Wrestling. Yim stated that she and Keith are two separate brands.

“So the thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith [Lee] are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do.” (H/T Inside the Ropes).

Keith Lee will defend his AEW Tag Team Championship next week on Dynamite

Not only did Keith Lee celebrate getting married to Mia Yim, he also celebrated winning his first piece of AEW gold in the promotion. He now holds the Tag Team Championships with Swerve Strickland as Swerve In Our Glory.

The two men have defended their titles three times since winning them in July 2022. They are in for an epic match at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, as the former challengers are coming back hungrier than ever.

The Acclaimed have been granted a rematch against Lee and Swerve for the Tag Team Championships after their impressive performance at All Out 2022.

Will Lee and Swerve defeat The Acclaimed again? Or will we see new AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

