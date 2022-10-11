Triple H wants more former WWE stars to return including 300+ pound heavyweight and a top female wrestler - Reports

The trend of returning WWE stars is expected to continue as Triple H reportedly desires to re-sign a couple of well-known former talents.

Dave Meltzer has reported that the company is keeping a keen eye on the free agent market, as Triple H's team is looking to get Mia Yim and Jonah (fka Bronson Reed) back. Additionally, WWE officials have also set their sights on offering Matt Taven a contract.

Mia Yim was released from WWE in November 2021, following which she enjoyed a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling until her recent exit. While her husband, Keith Lee, is currently a part of the AEW roster, rumors suggest that the former RETRIBUTION member could be on her way back to WWE.

Jonah is another prominent wrestler who has plied his trade at the IMPACT zone and in NJPW since leaving WWE. The 330-pound heavyweight has been a free agent since May and was a highly-rated talent during his days in NXT, where he was a one-time North American Champion.

Matt Taven is an intriguing name to have cropped up, as the former ROH World Champion has never competed for WWE. The experienced 37-year-old star, however, has had close ties to Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, and people within WWE seem to admire his work.

Triple H is slowly assembling his old team in WWE

The HHH era is essentially about several released stars getting another run in the WWE. The company has fired over 100 wrestlers and backstage personnel since 2020, citing budget cuts as the reason, and the list of outgoing talent astonishingly included a few former world champions.

Many superstars with a history in NXT were ousted as WWE revamped the developmental brand during Triple H's brief hiatus last year.

The Game, however, has been a man on a mission since taking Vince McMahon's spot on the main roster in July 2022. Bray Wyatt and The Good Brothers became the latest names to have made their returns, and Triple H is nowhere close to being done as he is focused on bolstering the roster even further.

Who would you like to see WWE sign apart from the three rumored names mentioned above?

