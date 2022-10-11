Female superstar is seemingly disgusted by The Good Brothers' WWE return on RAW

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their WWE returns on RAW to reunite with AJ Styles and confront Judgment Day. While fans were happy to see the trio back together, Rhea Ripley was left disgusted by what she saw on RAW.

Ripley was alongside her Judgment Day stablemates when The Good Brothers came out to support AJ Styles. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion's social media activity always gets a lot of attention, and her latest tweet will certainly not go down well with longtime fans of The OC.

Rhea Ripley tweeted out a nauseated face emoji in response to the former Bullet Club members re-signing with WWE:

What happened on WWE RAW between Judgment Day and The OC?

Judgment Day had a night to remember at Extreme Rules as Finn Balor defeated Edge in the longest match on the card. Rhea Ripley's con-chair-to on Beth Phoenix was one of the most brutal moments of the evening as the heel faction sent a massive statement to the entire roster.

The Judgment Day expectedly bragged about their exploits at Extreme Rules as Ripley warned everyone about the group's ruthlessness, which was on full display at the recently-concluded premium live event.

The segment eventually led to Finn Balor offering AJ Styles another opportunity to join their stable. The Phenomenal One came out to a huge pop and initially teased turning heel to become a Judgment Day member.

Styles cut a great promo about wanting a family before sharing a hug with Balor in the middle of the ring. Unfortunately for Finn, what happened next instantly wiped the smile off his face.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows walked out to the ring, and a brawl ensued between the two factions. Judgment Day, being the heels of the angle, predictably retreated towards the ramp as Styles, Gallows, and Anderson had the last laugh tonight.

