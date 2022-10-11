Two released stars return to WWE after 2.5 years to take out The Judgment Day

Fresh from last Saturday's victory against Edge at WWE Extreme Rules, Finn Balor and The Judgment Day were tonight on RAW to mock The Rated-R Superstar and his wife, Beth Phoenix. However, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to spoil the sinister stable's fun.

Balor also gave AJ Styles an ultimatum and advised him to take up The Prince's offer and join The Judgment Day. It did not take long for The Phenomenal One's music to hit the arena as he made his way toward the ring.

Styles entered the ring and said that he was not there to argue with Finn and added that he should be with his family, surprising the crowd in Brooklyn and Judgment Day.

Styles talked about their days in Japan, which made Balor overjoyed as he embraced the former WWE Champion. However, AJ had another surprise when he told the former Universal Champion that he was not talking about him.

The OC's music hit the arena as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their way toward the ring, and it was clear that Styles had baited Balor. The two of them, along with Styles, ran over The Judgment Day and forced them to make their exit to the back.

#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

The O.C. then stood tall together inside the ring to end the segment. Gallows and Anderson were last seen in WWE in 2020 before their release. The Good Brothers then traveled the world across various promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and returning to NJPW.

What was your reaction to seeing Gallows and Anderson return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

