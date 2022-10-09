Rhea Ripley breaks silence after using horrifying move on WWE legend at Extreme Rules

Rhea Ripley finally commented after delivering a brutal con-chair-to to Beth Phoenix at WWE Extreme Rules. As expected, the former NXT Women's Champion has shown no remorse for her actions.

In fact, Ripley blamed Edge for teaching the Judgment Day members to be ruthless as she revealed the reason for not holding back during her assault on the Hall of Famer.

Ripley has thrived ever since adopting a sinister character on WWE TV, and her latest tweet further adds to her reputation as one of the most unforgiving women in the company.

Here's Ripley breaking her silence following the horrific attack on Beth Phoenix:

"YOU @EdgeRatedR were the one that taught us to NEVER hold back," wrote Rhea Ripley.

What happened in Edge and Finn Balor's I Quit match at WWE Extreme Rules?

As reported heading into the show, Edge and Finn Balor got the most time on the card as they put on a 30-minute 'I Quit' match that featured several big spots and moments.

The Judgment Day expectedly interfered during the bout, forcing Beth Phoenix to come out in support of her husband. However, the Glamazon's surprise appearance backfired as the Rated-R superstar eventually had to utter the words 'I Quit' to save his wife from getting hit with the con-chair-to.

Edge's decision to concede the match sadly did not influence Rhea Ripley as she proceeded to smash Phoenix in the head with the dreaded chair shot.

The WWE medics quickly ran out to check on the former women's champion as Judgment Day left the ring after making a massive statement.

While Edge will indeed be looking for revenge, it would be interesting to see what happens to Beth Phoenix after the post-match angle. A showdown with Rhea Ripley could be the logical storyline direction once Phoenix heals up from her kayfabe injuries.

