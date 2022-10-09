WWE Extreme Rules Results: Unexpected title change; Bray Wyatt returns - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 8, 2022)

WWE Extreme Rules kicked off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the first match of the night was the Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes.

WWE Extreme Rules Results (October 8th, 2022): Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes - Donnybrook Match

Imperium was dominating early on and they sent Butch through the LED board barricades outside while beating Sheamus and Holland down at ringside. Back in the ring, Kaiser and Vinci were beating up Butch and Holland but Ridge managed to lift both heels and hit a big double slam.

Ridge took the Imperium Bomb on the outside before Butch was isolated in the ring and Gunther locked in a hold in the corner, allowing for a triple-team move with Kaiser and Vinci. Sheamus recovered at ringside and sent Gunther's lackeys into the barricades outside before facing the Ring General in the ring.

Sheamus got the chops on the apron and Butch and Holland came to help him with strikes of his own on the champ before the Celtic Warrior hit the white noise. Sheamus followed up with the Brogue kick but Vinci broke the pin.

The Brutes cleared the ring and Sheamus got the Irish Curse backbreaker before locking in a hold but it was broken with a Shilaelah to the back from Kaiser. The Brutes were in control at this point and Imperium tried to put Sheamus through the announcers' table but failed before Butch wiped them out with a dive from the top.

Back in the ring, Gunther got a big Shilaelah shot to the head of Sheamus and got a near fall before an assist from his team allowed Sheamus to get a shot to the head as well.

Sheamus lifted Gunther and sent him through the announcers' desk with a massive Crucifix Bomb. Sheamus followed up with the Brogue kick in the ring and picked up the win over Gunther and Imperium.

Result: The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

Grade: B+

The Miz was backstage and the local mascot handed him a t-shirt but he stomped on it and said that he was wearing an expensive suit before walking off.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Rousey had the advantage early on and locked in some holds after grounding the champ, but Morgan managed to power through and grabbed her baseball bat. Ronda got another takedown and took the bat before tossing it outside and continuing her beatdown on the champ.

Liv sent Rousey outside and tried to hit a baseball slide but the challenger wrapped her up on the ring apron and got the sparkly baseball bat that Morgan had with her. The champ got a fire extinguisher and sprayed it on Ronda's face but took the Piper's Pit and a massive toss on the outside.

Back in the ring, Rousey dodged the weapon before beating Liv with her black belt. Ronda trapped Liv on the ring post and pummeled Morgan with the baseball bat. Liv set up a table in the corner of the ring but Rousey smacked the champ's head on it before locking in a hold on the ropes.

Morgan got a chair and set it up in the corner as well before trying to send Ronda into it but the chair had fallen off. Morgan beat Ronda down with the chair and hit a codebreaker with it before getting a near fall. Morgan got a senton through a table for a near fall before Ronda kicked out.

Rousey got the armbar in before Liv managed to lift her and drop her on the broken table. Ronda refused to let go and transitioned into the Bicep Crusher before picking up the win via knockout.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Liv Morgan to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Match rating: A

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match at WWE Extreme Rules

Kross refused to put on the strap before the match and instead, Scarlett dragged Drew to the corner with the strap and Kross started beating down on him. The two fought their way to ringside and Kross tried to suplex Drew into the steel steps but McIntyre reversed it.

McIntyre lifted Kross on the steel steps and dropped him on the apron before forcefully tying the strap onto his arm. The bell was finally rung and Drew began whipping Kross with the leather strap right out of the gate. Scarlett got in the way and the distraction allowed Kross to drag Drew into the steel steps.

Drew seemed to have hurt his shoulder but very vocally refused medical. Kross focused on the injured shoulder and taunted Drew while whipping him. Kross drove McIntyre into the announce desk before whipping him some more as Scarlett laughed maniacally.

Kross hit the Doomsday Saito Suplex for a near fall in the ring before Drew came back with some suplexes and a neckbreaker but missed the DDT. Kross kicked out of a spinebuster before he and Drew started raining down fists on each other.

The two then started whipping each other in the neck before Kross down with the Futureshock DDT. Scarlett got in the way of the claymore and sprayed pepper spray in Drew's eyes, letting Kross get his finisher for the win.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Drew McIntyre

Grade: A

The mascot was stalking The Miz backstage as WWE Extreme Rules continued.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley - Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules

Ladders came in to play right away and Bayley was sent outside early on and she sent Belair into a ladder outside. Belair managed to reverse the second toss into the ladder and headed back to the ring before Bayley was powerslammed into a ladder.

Belair followed up with a splash on the ladder before Bayley hit a sunset flip on Belair into a ladder in the corner. Bayley was in control and set up a ladder bridge between the ring and the barricades before setting Belair down on it and hitting a flying elbow.

Belair was nearly crushed between two ladders by Bayley but managed to roll out of the way. Belair was trying to climb the ladder in the ring but Bayley dropped her on top of another ladder before the champ fell outside. Belair still recovered and hit the KOD but Damage CTRL came out and dragged her down from the ladder.

Belair managed to hit a double KOD on Kai and SKY before Bayley took her down. The ring was littered with ladders and Bianca was tossed into one before Bayley got the roseplant. Bayley trapped Bianca underneath a ladder and went up it but the champ managed to lift the ladder and sent Bayley down.

The two went up the ladder but Bianca was tossed off before she whipped Bayley down with her hair. Bayley had a ladder in her hands and Belair hit a KOD with it before climbing the ladder and getting the title.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Bayley to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Grade: A

Finn Balor vs. Edge - I Quit match at WWE Extreme Rules

Balor came out in a black mask and as the match began, Edge got the upper hand early on with a spear into the corner. They traded submissions back and forth in the ring trying to get either man to quit before Edge was caught in the apron and Balor unloaded on him.

Balor got a slingblade on the outside before Edge drove him through the barricades and into the crowd where The Rated R Superstar hit a suplex on the floor. Edge got a hockey stick and locked in the Glasgow Grin before the two made thier way up the stands.

Edge sent Balor into the concrete overhang of the arena before they fought their way through the crowd and back at ringside. Balor got a steel chair and hit Edge with it over and over before locking a painful hold. Edge refused to quit and sent Balor into a chair in the corner before the rest of Judgment showed up.

Edge speared through the whole group after sending Damian outside and took them out. Back in the ring, Edge was setting up for the spear but Rhea Ripley came out and handcuffed him to the top rope. Priest, Dominik and Balor were beating down on the Hall of Famer before Balor got some kendo sticks.

Balor wailed on Edge with the stick before Rey Mysterio came out with a steel chair and took out the heels. Rey got a 619 on Priest before Dominik took him out. Dom sent his dad into the barricades and the ring post before beating him down at ringside.

Balor continued to beat Edge with the kendo stick before Beth Phoenix came out and beat the Judgment Day with their own weapon. Dominik fled and Ripley came after Beth and got speared out of the ring. Beth got the key and unlocked Edge's cuffs, freeing him.

Edge got up and hit a spear on Priest before sending Dom outside. Edge hit three spears on Balor and asked Beth to get a chair before breaking off the spike and locking in the crossface. Ripley took out Beth from behind with Brass Knuckles before Priest got the South of Heaven on Edge.

Balor hit three Coupe de Graces on Edge before the latter told him to go to hell. Ripley got a steel chair and put Beth's head on it, setting up the con-chair-to before Edge finally said the words and lost the match. Ripley still hit the chair shot before Judgment Day retreated.

Result: Finn Balor def. Edge

Grade: A+

The Miz finally had had it and beat down the mascot before Dexter Lumis showed up behind him and knocked him out.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins - Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules

Riddle got the first takedown but accidentally hit the official Daniel Cormier by mistake. Rollins took advantage of the distraction and took Riddle down before taking him down and waiting for the count. Riddle got up and was suplexed into the cage wall before Rollins climbed up the cage wall and hit a splash.

Rollins trash talked Riddle, calling him a loser before taking an RKO from the Bro. Rollins got a stomp before Riddle countered the second one and but Rollins climbed up the cage and was walking on the scaffolding. Riddle followed him up and the two fought up there before Rollins hit a bucklebomb in the corner up top.

Rollins hit a pedigree on the top but DC refused to count because they were'nt technically in the ring. Riddle hit an RKO before Rollins fell back down. Riddle hit a floating Bro from the top of the cage before locking in the Triangle lock, making Rollins tap out.

Result: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

Grade: A+

The arena went dark after the match and we saw the starry lights around the arena. As the lights flashed on and off, we saw what looked like Wyatt Family members and there was some sort of head on the announce desk.

We saw a glimpse of the Fiend's mask and a glitched version of the Firefly Funhouse theme played before we saw a very strange video clip. A man with a lantern showed up in the darkness before we saw a strange symbol onscreen for a second as the show went off the air.

Show Grade: A

We got one of the best shows of this year with Extreme Rules. Edge and Balor had one of the toughest matches of their career while the Fight Pit did not disappoint either.

