Former WWE star Mia Yim to become a free agent - Reports

Former WWE Superstar and TNA Knockouts Champion Mia Yim is reportedly about to become a free agent as her contract with IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire in early October.

Yim reportedly signed a short-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling in May, returning to the company following her release from WWE in November 2021. Yim had wrestled with IMPACT prior to her stint in NXT/WWE from 2014 to 2017.

Per Fightful Select, Mia Yim's contract with IMPACT will officially expire on October 9th, which would be two days following the company's Bound For Glory event. Yim is currently booked for the event to square off against another former WWE Superstar in Mickie James. James is currently on her "Last Rodeo", meaning the next match she loses will be her final.

At this time, the outlet was unable to confirm whether or not IMPACT Wrestling and Yim were holding contract negotiations.

In addition to Mia Yim's contract expiring, Fightful Select also reported that former WWE talent Maria Kanellis and husband Mike Bennett's contracts are also set to expire soon. The two were released in April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim explained why she did not join AEW, despite her husband working for the promotion

Wrestling fans around the world were shocked when WWE announced its long list of releases in early 2020. On the list were Mia Yim and her husband, former NXT Champion Keith Lee.

In February this year, Lee made a surprise debut on AEW Dynamite, prompting many to believe that Yim would be on her way into the company as well. However, this was not the case.

During an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, Mia Yim was asked why she did not follow Keith Lee into Tony Khan's promotion. Yim explained that she and her husband like the fact that they have "two separate brands", and are not attached.

“So the thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith [Lee] are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Mia Yim recently took to Twitter to give some love to the women she almost competed with in the first Women's WarGames match in NXT. Her post came shortly after the announcement that the match would make its main roster debut at Survivor Series. Yim noted that it was her favorite time while working with the company.

Do you think Mia Yim will re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling? Will she defeat Mickey James and end her career? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below!

