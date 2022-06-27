Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim praises NXT Women’s WarGames competitors

Mia Yim spent some time on the main roster as the character Reckoning in the short-lived RETRIBUTION faction. She was released from WWE on November 4th last year.

Yim was slated to appear in the first-ever Women's WarGames match in November 2019. However, she was attacked backstage during an episode of NXT and Dakota Kai replaced her on Team Ripley. It was later revealed that Kai was the star who attacked Mia backstage before turning her back on the team at TakeOver: WarGames.

Mia posted on Twitter today that this period was her favorite in NXT and she loves all the women that competed in the first WarGames match:

The H.B.I.C. had a much more successful run in NXT and signed a contract with WWE after two impressive showings in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She battled Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Toronto, but ultimately fell short.

Mia Yim recently made her return to pro wrestling

Before WWE, she wrestled in the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling as "Jade". She captured the Knockouts Championship in 2016 before leaving the promotion in January the following year.

On May 7, 2022, she made her return to IMPACT as Mia Yim at the Under Siege event. She entered a feud with former Ring of Honor Women's Champion and IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo.

Fightful Select reported that she signed a short-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The deal will take her through their Bound for Glory pay-per-view in October.

Gail Kim spoke about Mia's time in WWE and revealed the issues she had with Yim in the RETRIBUTION group. She didn't like how WWE had her wearing a mask and even reached out to Mia.

