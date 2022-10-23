WWE star T-Bar set to undergo a potential gimmick change after his mask gets burnt in a fire

WWE is seemingly set to repackage T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic. During NXT Halloween Havoc, a brief segment was aired showing T-Bar's mask being burned in a fire. The 35-year-old is likely going to switch back to his original gimmick.

While the company is yet to confirm a potential gimmick change from their end, fans on social media have quickly put the puzzles in place.

During his time on NXT, the former Dijakovic failed to win a singles title. He unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Championship and the North American Championship. His matches against Keith Lee were some of his best performances on the black-and-gold brand.

Since departing NXT, the 35-year-old has debuted on the main roster as part of the Retribution faction. The group was led by Mustafa Ali and also consisted of the likes of Slapjack (Shane Haste), Mace, Reckoning (Mia Yim), and other prominent names.

However, the faction didn't last too long and all members of the group went their separate ways. Since returning to the singles competition, T-Bar has put together some of the best matches in the main event but it now looks like he is set to make a return to NXT under Triple H's creative direction.

What are your thoughts on T-Bar's potential gimmick change? Sound off in the comments below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes