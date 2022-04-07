MSK's Nash Carter possibly released by WWE after abuse accusations - Reports

One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nash Carter, has reportedly been released by WWE.

Carter was accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Kimber Lee, last week. On Monday, she backed up the accusations with pictures showing a split lip, saying that Carter had previously hit her. She said that although she had forgiven Carter, she was no longer going to hide it.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has released Carter. The report didn't mention whether this was due to abuse allegations by Lee. Sapp first tweeted that he was working to confirm that Carter had been released, and would do so in a later tweet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm working to confirm, but I've been told that Nash Carter has been released by WWE I'm working to confirm, but I've been told that Nash Carter has been released by WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I can now confirm this information I can now confirm this information

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Nash Carter have issued a statement regarding the situation.

MSK only recently won back the NXT Tag Team Championship at last week's Stand and Deliver event. If the report proves true, the title picture will also be thrown into flux.

Wes Lee's wife says that Nash Carter has served divorce papers to Kimber Lee

Wes Lee's wife, whose Twitter name is Queen E Marie, opened up regarding the accusations made by Kimber Lee against Nash Carter on Tuesday. She stated that Carter has been living with her and Wes for the past few months.

She went on to call out Kimber, saying that she had mentally abused Carter in the past as well, and that he was trying to avoid her.

Queen.E.Marie @QueenEMarie11 Just so everyone is aware, @NashCarterWWE has been living with Wes and I for months ever since she was in the hospital (which she checked herself into). He’s actually been the one trying to avoid her and HER mental abuse. They haven’t been together. He went to 1 therapy session.. Just so everyone is aware, @NashCarterWWE has been living with Wes and I for months ever since she was in the hospital (which she checked herself into). He’s actually been the one trying to avoid her and HER mental abuse. They haven’t been together. He went to 1 therapy session..

In her latest tweets, she continued to update fans about the situation while defending Carter.

She claimed that Carter had served Kimber Lee with divorce papers on Monday.

Queen.E.Marie @QueenEMarie11 Y’all… @Kimber_Lee90 got served divorce papers by Nash on Monday. He’s been done with her. She’s mad that this is all happening so she’s turning to Twitter because she’s outraged that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. It really is that simple… Y’all… @Kimber_Lee90 got served divorce papers by Nash on Monday. He’s been done with her. She’s mad that this is all happening so she’s turning to Twitter because she’s outraged that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. It really is that simple…

She went on to say that when Lee got the papers, she was so upset she destroyed Carter's wrestling posters, which had been signed by different wrestlers.

Queen.E.Marie @QueenEMarie11 And let me not forget to mention that when she got served those papers she was so upset that she ripped up ALL of Nashs’ posters (one of a kind ones with other wrestlers’ signatures, etc). This is a case of an enraged soon-to-be ex-wife who feels she’s entitled to alimony… And let me not forget to mention that when she got served those papers she was so upset that she ripped up ALL of Nashs’ posters (one of a kind ones with other wrestlers’ signatures, etc). This is a case of an enraged soon-to-be ex-wife who feels she’s entitled to alimony…

After news broke that Carter could be released, she went on to say that she was going to continue defending him. She also said that she would not release "the texts" and would prefer if they were brought to court for a slander and defamation case.

Queen.E.Marie @QueenEMarie11 #JusticeForNashCarter #WWENXT

I will not give up and I will continue to fight for my friend and his innocence. For those saying to release the texts, I’d much rather have him bring it to the court for a slander and defamation case. This is only the beginning. I will not give up and I will continue to fight for my friend and his innocence. For those saying to release the texts, I’d much rather have him bring it to the court for a slander and defamation case. This is only the beginning. #JusticeForNashCarter #WWENXT I will not give up and I will continue to fight for my friend and his innocence. For those saying to release the texts, I’d much rather have him bring it to the court for a slander and defamation case. This is only the beginning.

WWE has a zero-tolerance policy regarding any cases of assault or abuse. It remains to be seen if they will issue a statement to bring clarity to the situation and confirm the report.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku