MSK's Nash Carter possibly released by WWE after abuse accusations - Reports

One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nash Carter, has reportedly been released by WWE.
Carter was accused of domestic abuse by his wife, Kimber Lee, last week. On Monday, she backed up the accusations with pictures showing a split lip, saying that Carter had previously hit her. She said that although she had forgiven Carter, she was no longer going to hide it.
According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has released Carter. The report didn't mention whether this was due to abuse allegations by Lee. Sapp first tweeted that he was working to confirm that Carter had been released, and would do so in a later tweet.
As of this writing, neither WWE nor Nash Carter have issued a statement regarding the situation.
MSK only recently won back the NXT Tag Team Championship at last week's Stand and Deliver event. If the report proves true, the title picture will also be thrown into flux.
Wes Lee's wife says that Nash Carter has served divorce papers to Kimber Lee
Wes Lee's wife, whose Twitter name is Queen E Marie, opened up regarding the accusations made by Kimber Lee against Nash Carter on Tuesday. She stated that Carter has been living with her and Wes for the past few months.
She went on to call out Kimber, saying that she had mentally abused Carter in the past as well, and that he was trying to avoid her.
In her latest tweets, she continued to update fans about the situation while defending Carter.
She claimed that Carter had served Kimber Lee with divorce papers on Monday.
She went on to say that when Lee got the papers, she was so upset she destroyed Carter's wrestling posters, which had been signed by different wrestlers.
After news broke that Carter could be released, she went on to say that she was going to continue defending him. She also said that she would not release "the texts" and would prefer if they were brought to court for a slander and defamation case.
WWE has a zero-tolerance policy regarding any cases of assault or abuse. It remains to be seen if they will issue a statement to bring clarity to the situation and confirm the report.
An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.