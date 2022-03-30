"No one should be abandoned" - WWE's Nash Carter accused of abuse in now-deleted tweets by Kimber Lee

NXT 2.0's Nash Carter has now been accused of abuse by Kimber Lee. The IMPACT Wrestling star leveled accusations against the WWE Superstar in tweets that have since been deleted.

Lee is a former WWE star who was released from her contract back in 2018. The two entered a relationship in the same year, announcing their engagement in August 2019, and got married in May 2020. Carter, as one-half of NXT 2.0 tag team MSK, has found success in WWE and is set to compete for the tag team titles at the upcoming Stand and Deliver event.

However, Lee opened up on Twitter with an accusation against Carter. She said that while she wanted to be happy about his success, she had hidden his abuse for too long. She added in a later tweet that she had been abandoned and silenced as well.

Both tweets have since been deleted.

Kimber Lee leveled serious accusations towards Nash Carter in a couple of tweets

Carter has not yet addressed the controversy himself. WWE has not issued a statement either.

Kimber Lee has received online abuse since accusing Nash Carter

Despite deleting her tweets, Lee revealed that she has been harassed over the past 12 hours since she opened up on her issues with Carter. She said that she was taking time for herself and "checking out for a few days".

Kimber Lee ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 🏻 Checking out for a few days. Been harassed over the phone for about 12 hours now. No one deserves this. Just know I’m ok, just taking time for myself. Love you guys and your continued support Checking out for a few days. Been harassed over the phone for about 12 hours now. No one deserves this. Just know I’m ok, just taking time for myself. Love you guys and your continued support 🙏🏻💜👑💎

Soon after, though, she would also open up about the continued abuse she was receiving online. She said that she has been going through emotional and mental abuse since last October.

Kimber Lee ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 I’m sorry but the fact that I’m not ready to talk is why some of y’all are dragging me is ridiculous. I’ve been going through emotional and mental abuse and hell since October to the point where I have almost taken my life. Look at how you’re treating a victim. Shame on you. I’m sorry but the fact that I’m not ready to talk is why some of y’all are dragging me is ridiculous. I’ve been going through emotional and mental abuse and hell since October to the point where I have almost taken my life. Look at how you’re treating a victim. Shame on you.

Lee is yet to clarify further details about the situation and will only do so when ready to talk about it. At this time, the situation remains unclear.

During the "Speaking Out" movement, Triple H clarified WWE's position on such situations.

"We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It’s zero tolerance for things of this manner. We look into everything. ‘We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly."

It's expected that WWE will look into the legitimacy of the accusations and further details will be revealed at a later time.

