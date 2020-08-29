Triple H on #SpeakingOut allegations surrounding NXT UK Superstars

WWE COO and NXT founder Triple H has been promoting the return of WWE NXT UK next month and the move to broadcast the UK version of the black and gold brand from BT Sport Studios in London, England.

NXT UK television tapings have been on hold since March due to lockdown and quarantine in the United Kingdom associated with COVID-19. However, while Triple H announced that plans are now in place for NXT UK to return in September, the brand does return under somewhat of a black cloud.

During NXT UK's hiatus, social media saw the rise of the #SpeakingOut movement in which several allegations of sexual, physical and emotional misconducted were levied at a number of individuals in the professional wrestling industry. Several names accused were NXT UK Superstars.

WWE has released certain Superstars due to the allegations. During an interview with Metro, Triple H was asked about the measures NXT UK will have in place to ensure that incidents, such as those reported, do not occur again.

"Part of this is why we started [NXT UK] in the first place – to professionalise and put that system into place where everyone can feel safe and protected, and have a working environment that is inclusive of everyone and the opportunity to do what we do.

"We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It’s zero tolerance for things of this manner. We look into everything. ‘We look into it, we go from there to see what is legitimate, what is not, what is real, what isn’t, and deal with it accordingly."

Triple H on WWE's 'zero tolerance' policy

Continuing to discuss the allegations raised during the #SpeakingOut movement, Triple H also explained WWE's "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to allegations and issues of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

The policy includes immediate suspension of a talent or employee upon arrest, followed by immediate termination if that talent or employee is convicted of the charges. Triple H insisted that behaviour such as this wouldn't "be remotely tolerated."

"While a lot of these things happened years ago, we take them very seriously. We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, “I didn’t wanna say anything.” ‘That’s the exact opposite of what we want. We’re trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be."

NXT UK is set to return in September with television tapings scheduled to take place on a closed set at BT Sport Studios in London, England.

Cheers, @TripleH 🙌



We can't wait to have @NXTUK move into the studio! 🇬🇧



🔜 pic.twitter.com/qtMET8R5OZ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on NXT UK's return next month? Do you regularly watch NXT UK on WWE Network?