"He was telling me lies all weekend" - WWE's Nash Carter's alleged abuse surfaces as Kimber Lee posts pictures as proof

Kimber Lee has now claimed that she has proof supporting her previous abuse accusations against Nash Carter. She posted pictures of her injuries and tagged WWE NXT in the tweet.

Last week, Lee opened up on Twitter about Carter's alleged abuse. The two married in May 2020 after meeting in 2018.

Lee said that while she would have liked to have been happy about the MSK star's success, she had suffered too much abuse from him. She went on to say that she was silenced and abandoned. However, when she opened up about it and didn't provide further details, fans online harassed her to the point where she had to take a break from social media.

In a post on Twitter, Kimber Lee posted pictures of herself with a mouth injury. She said that Nash Carter got "wasted" and hit her so hard she suffered a split lip. She added that she had hidden the abuse for over a year and had forgiven him, but was not hiding it anymore.

Kimber Lee ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. https://t.co/qdYjcneAwC

Lee went on to add that she was now providing the proof. She also said that she was sorry for backing out, but had been allegedly lied to by Carter all week so that she would not say anything.

Kimber Lee ⓥ @Kimber_Lee90 You all wanted the proof. There it is. I’m sorry I backed out but he was telling me lies all weekend to get me to not say anything. You all wanted the proof. There it is. I’m sorry I backed out but he was telling me lies all weekend to get me to not say anything.

WWE might take action against Nash Carter after an internal investigation

Nash Carter is currently one of the top stars in WWE NXT. However, should the company start an investigation, he could find himself released extremely soon.

During the Speaking Out movement, Triple H talked about WWE's position on such situations, letting fans know about their "zero-tolerance" policy. Multiple stars were released in 2020 surrounding the accusations that were brought up against them.

However, Carter is yet to speak up about the accusations and WWE has not made a statement either.

It's expected that further details will be revealed in the future, lending more clarity to the situation.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku