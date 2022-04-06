Wes Lee's wife calls out Kimber Lee amidst Nash Carter accusations

Wes Lee's wife has now opened up on Twitter about the Kimber Lee and Nash Carter situation. Wes Lee's wife, whose Twitter name is Queen E Marie, called Kimber Lee out about the accusations and even said that Carter had been trying to avoid her for a while.

Last week, Kimber Lee posted about Carter's alleged abuse on Twitter, saying that she could not be happy about his success. She suffered harassment as a result of the accusations, with fans asking her to post proof. Lee claimed to have done just that after she posted pictures with a split lip, saying that Carter had hit her after getting "wasted".

Queen E Marie posted on Twitter, claiming that she wanted to make everyone aware that Carter had been living with her and his MSK tag team partner ever since Kimber Lee checked herself into hospital months back. On top of that, Marie added that Nash had been avoiding Kimber due to "mental abuse".

Just so everyone is aware, @NashCarterWWE has been living with Wes and I for months ever since she was in the hospital (which she checked herself into). He's actually been the one trying to avoid her and HER mental abuse. They haven't been together. He went to 1 therapy session..

She then threatened to reveal the "real truth" in a post, imitating what Lee had done before.

"Now mind you, she believes I’ve harassed her in the past so knowing this, she may try to stop me from releasing the truth," she added.





Now mind you, she believes I've harassed her in the past so knowing this, she may try to stop me from releasing the truth. Sooo should I pull a @Kimber_Lee90 and post one of those "you have 24 hours to reveal the REAL truth or the proof is coming out" posts or nah??

Kimber Lee has blocked Wes Lee's wife after her support for Nash Carter

As the situation gets even more controversial, Kimber Lee has now blocked Queen E Marie on Twitter. Wes Lee's wife posted pictures of being blocked on the social media platform.

She said that Lee was trying to stop her from revealing the "real truth" about the entire situation.

What do you know, here she is trying to stop me from releasing the REAL truth.. 🙄

Throughout this time, Nash Carter has remained silent and has not issued a statement about the controversy. As the situation continues to develop, WWE has not released a statement either.

