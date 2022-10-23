Wes Lee wins the NXT North American Championship after near career-ending spot

NXT star Wes Lee won the North American Championship at Halloween Havoc after being involved in a dangerous spot.

A few weeks ago, Solo Sikoa replaced Wes Lee to win the title during an episode of NXT. However, he was stripped of his title after moving to the main roster. Shawn Michales then announced that there would be a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

The match started with Wes Lee superkicking Carmelo Hayes, sending him out of the ring. There were a lot of dangerous spots in the match that had fans gasping in shock.

One spot involved Nathan Frazer, who hit a splash on Von Wagner through a ladder, breaking it in half.

However, the most dangerous spot in the match, by far, took place when Wagner threw Wes Lee from the ring onto the announcer's table. The spot, if it went awry, could have ended Wes Lee's career, and for a second, it looked like Lee could have seriously hurt himself. Thankfully, Lee was able to get back up to his feet and complete the match.

During the conclusion of the match, as it looked like Carmelo Hayes was about to win the NXT North American Championship, Lee came out of nowhere to stop him. After the two men exchanged blows, Lee dropped Hayes onto the ladder and hit the meteora. He then climbed the ladder to pick up the win.

This is Lee's first singles title win in WWE. It remains to be seen who his first feud will be against and how the reign will pan out.

