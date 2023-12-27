"Time to get some gold" - WWE fans want 6 ft 7 in star "to take down Gunther"

With his incredible work in the ring, Gunther has become an icon in WWE. Fans want to see a 6 ft 7 in superstar take on The Ring General and defeat him to win his first championship.

The Imperium leader has been presented as one of the champions who cannot be defeated. The virtually undefeatable champion has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record reign.

Fans have seen top stars, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Miz, fail to defeat Gunther to win the title. However, fans believe a current NXT Superstar could take down the Imperium leader and win the Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Universe has been feasting its eyes with some incredible performances by Dijak. The 6 ft 7 in superstar has had a phenomenal year where he has put on some incredible performances. His fans now want to see him win some gold in 2024, and a few believe that he could move to the main roster and take down Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Fans want to see The Ring General being taken down

Dijak could win some gold in 2024.

Dijak has put on incredible matches over the years but failed to get the recognition he deserves. WWE could finally reward him with the NXT Title in 2024, following which he could move to the main roster and have a rivalry with The Ring General.

Dijak is one of the few WWE Superstars who have defeated Gunther

Dijak recently reflected on a great 2023, where he competed in many top matches. One of the best matches of the year saw him face Ilja Dragunov in an absolute banger.

While Dijak hasn’t become a top star in WWE, he was regarded as a big force in the independent circuit. Months before joining the Stamford-based promotion, he competed against Gunther (fka WALTER) in a singles match for Beyond Wrestling.

The 36-year-old slayed The Ring General after an epic contest. It was one of the handful of singles losses Gunther has suffered in his wrestling career.

The Intercontinental Champion hasn’t been pinned on the main roster this year, and Dijak could become the first person to do so down the line. However, it depends on how the creative team builds him in the coming months.

