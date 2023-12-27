36-year-old WWE star breaks silence after devastating loss with heartwarming post

Many WWE Superstars had an incredible 2023, thanks to some phenomenal booking from Triple H and Shawn Michaels. A 36-year-old WWE star recently suffered a big loss, following which he sent out a heartwarming post on Twitter.

Fans saw many superstars win big in 2023 and push themselves as the top names in the company. Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley had a dominant 2023. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins, Ilja Dragunov, IYO SKY, and Dominik Mysterio struck gold during the year.

While many superstars were rewarded with major titles for their work in the ring, some did not get the same treatment. One of the stars of NXT, 36-year-old Dijak was among the many men who poured his heart out onto the ring but failed to win big during the year.

Dijak took on Eddy Thorpe in the latest edition of WWE NXT. Their NXT Underground match ended with Dijak failing to answer the referee’s call after suffering a Manifest Destiny through the announce table. It was a tough defeat for the big man against his arch-rival.

Following the devastating loss, the 36-year-old took to Twitter to break his silence. He wrote that he competed in several 10+ minute TV and premium live event matches in 2023, making it the best year of his career.

"Every 10+ minute TV/PLE match I had from 2023. The single best year of my entire career."

Dijak is working under Shawn Michaels in NXT. He had a good character on the brand and picked fights with many top stars throughout the year. Unfortunately, he wasn’t too successful at winning big matches even after he put on several top performances that impressed fans.

Dijak has had his fair share of ups and downs in WWE

It’s no secret that Dijak probably has all the tools required to become a top superstar. He has the looks and physique to take on anyone in the company, and he is among the strongest wrestlers signed to WWE today.

During his initial NXT run, Dijak had some mixed booking before he competed against Keith Lee in a series of matches. Their performances put both of them on the map, and fans saw potential in both superstars.

Dijak moved to the main roster months later but failed to make it big as part of Retribution. He later worked with Mace, but the two could not get over big time with the WWE Universe.

His return to NXT has proven to be a good move as he has competed in several big matches against rising superstars. However, many fans now think WWE will need to reward him with a title run down the road so he can come across as a bigger threat than he already is to the top card.

