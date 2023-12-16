"He is still incredible." - popular WWE Superstar jumps to the defense of Keith Lee

Keith Lee had a strong run in WWE and has had some success in AEW. The 39-year-old is now being praised by one of his rivals.

Lee's wrestling career is often a topic of discussion, with many fans expressing disappointment with how the former NXT Champion is used creatively, especially now that he's in AEW. He has worked 16 AEW matches this year, and many fans would like to see him used more often.

One fan took to X today and tweeted a compilation of The Limitless One's highlights from his run in WWE, including his interactions with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The fan polled viewers on how good Lee was in WWE, and that brought a response from one of his rivals - Dijak:

"He was incredible. He is still incredible," he wrote.

Lee has not responded to Dijak as of this writing. The two have had numerous matches in WWE, EVOLVE, PWG, and the indies since 2016. Their last televised singles match saw Lee retain the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship on the July 15th, 2020 episode.

Keith Lee is tired of the lack of opportunities two years after leaving WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment released Keith Lee on November 4th, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He signed with AEW in February 2022 and would go on to work ROH Final Battle last year, teaming with Swerve Strickland for a win over Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. This was his first ROH match since 2017.

Lee will return to the ROH ring at the 2023 Final Battle pay-per-view later tonight as he faces former tag team partner Taylor for the first time ever. After defeating Taylor's partner Lee Moriarty on the November 25th edition of AEW Collision, Lee issued a statement to set up tonight's match:

"You know, initially I planned to come in here and tell you all about how good Lee Moriarty is. How talented Lee Moriarty is. How great Tiger Style is. And he is good. He is that damn good, I will give you that but he is no Keith Lee. As a matter of fact, I am tired of the misrepresentation, the mistreatment, the lack of opportunity given to me. So, I am here now to take it and when I say take it, that means him. You who I want, you know who you are," he said, referring to Taylor.

It will be interesting to see if tonight leads to more ROH appearances for Lee, who is married to Mia Yim. He has worked 22 ROH matches since May 2015, but never held gold. Lee came up short against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on the November 8th edition of AEW Dynamite.

