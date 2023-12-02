"Tony should just throw the damn towel" - AEW fans react to embarrassing ticket sales for upcoming ROH show

AEW CEO Tony Khan successfully acquired Ring of Honor in 2022 which turned the company into All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion. However, Khan hasn't done much for the promotion as it often suffers from low attendance which has led to a massive backlash from the fans.

Ring of Honor is set to hold their ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 15, 2023. The company is yet to announce the complete match card for the PPV.

ROH TV also features some of the top AEW names from time to time. However, it fails to help the promotion in selling tickets for their shows or PPV events.

"ROH Final Battle Fri Dec 15 2023 18:00:00 GMT-0500 Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX Available Tickets => 2,726 Current Setup => 3,722 Tickets Distributed => 996 +64 since the last week’s update."

Fans believe Tony Khan has fumbled the ball with Ring of Honor as they have questioned the way of management of the promotion.

"Tony should just throw the damn towel."

Tony Khan gives his thoughts on QT Marshall's AEW exit

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently gave his thoughts on the sudden departure of QT Marshall from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Marshall was an incredibly reliable talent within the company who also helped young stars backstage.

Tony Khan spoke about Marshall's departure and said that the company would love to include him within its ranks.

In an interview with New York Post, Tony Khan stated the following:

“I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT." [H/T New York Post]

