"I’ve been manhandled by talent" - AEW star threatens a 'gigantic case' against Tony Khan's promotion

An AEW official has threatened to file a gigantic case against Tony Khan's promotion, Ring of Honor. The personality in question is Mark Sterling.

The manager is currently in dispute with Ethan Page, who is feuding with his client Tony Nese. The last time both stars crossed paths, the 40-year-old star was banned from ringside for performing cheap tactics for Nese to win. Sterling has also blamed ROH Board of Directors member Jerry Lynn for being partial.

Recently, a rematch between Nese and Page has been confirmed. However, Lynn stipulated that Sterling would be handcuffed to the ring post to avoid any interference during the bout.

Being in character, Sterling took to Twitter and revealed that he has been gathering evidence against Ring of Honor for a "gigantic case."

"I’ve been gathering evidence as of late on what could be a gigantic case against @ringofhonor. I’ve been kicked out of ringside. I’ve been manhandled by talent. I have proof that Jerry Lynn is discriminating against myself and my clients. NOW THIS?!" said Mark Sterling.

Ethan Page reveals the reason for his absence from AEW

Ethan Page has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for 33 weeks.

The latter took to Twitter and explained his absence from the promotion.

"We’ve got plenty of time to get #AllEgo back to @AEW & back on #AEWDynamite. In business full of rabbits f***ing around, I don’t mind being the turtle. But truly, I’m on a different path right now. A little bit of rediscovery in @ringofhonor. Thanks for tuning into #HonorClub," wrote Ethan Page.

Fans are wondering when the 34-year-old star will return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

