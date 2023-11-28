34-year-old AEW star reveals why he hasn't been on Dynamite in 33 weeks

An AEW star has recently revealed his absence from the promotion. The star in question is Ethan Page.

Ethan Page wrestled his last match on Rampage on August 18. Page's last appearance in Dynamite was on April 5.

The 34-year-old star took to Twitter and revealed the reason for not being present at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"We’ve got plenty of time to get #AllEgo back to @AEW & back on #AEWDynamite. In business full of rabbits f***ing around, I don’t mind being the turtle. But truly, I’m on a different path right now. A little bit of rediscovery in @ringofhonor. Thanks for tuning into #HonorClub," wrote Ethan Page.

Ethan Page revealed he has been busy on Tony Khan's other promotion, Ring of Honor.

Ethan Page thanked Matt Jackson for bringing him to AEW

The 34-year-old star recently announced that he is a permanent resident of the United States.

On Thanksgiving, Page took to Twitter and thanked everyone who played a crucial role in receiving him a Green Card.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone lucky to call (the) USA their home. As of a few days ago, I’m one of those very lucky people. I’m officially a Green Card holder and a proud permanent resident of the United States of America. So today I’m especially thankful for @AEW. They helped make this dream come true. For sponsoring me and my family. For giving me this opportunity in America. Thank you all," said Ethan Page.

The latter also thanked Matt Jackson for helping him get a job in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I’ve said this to Matt Jackson many times, but him offering me a job with AEW has changed not only my life, but my entire families life (probably for generations). One of my biggest life goals has been accomplished and I’m thankful for every person who played a part. The good and the bad," continued Page.

Page has been absent from Dynamite for nearly eight months.

Page has been absent from Dynamite for nearly eight months.