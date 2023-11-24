AEW star gets his Green Card; thanks Matt Jackson for offering him a job – "They helped make this dream come true"

On Thanksgiving, an AEW wrestler posted a thank you note to Matt Jackson. Jackson is one half of the legendary tag team, The Young Bucks. He is also a part of The Elite, and one of the EVPs of Tony Khan's company. According to the aforementioned wrestler, Jackson's actions have been instrumental in changing his family's lives for generations to come.

The wrestler in question is Ethan Page. The Canadian-native announced that he is now a permanent resident of the United States of America in a detailed post.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone lucky to call (the) USA their home. As of a few days ago, I’m one of those very lucky people. I’m officially a Green Card holder and a proud permanent resident of the United States of America. So today I’m especially thankful for @AEW. They helped make this dream come true. For sponsoring me and my family. For giving me this opportunity in America. Thank you all."

Page then wrote about why he was specifically thankful to Matt Jackson.

"I’ve said this to Matt Jackson many times, but him offering me a job with AEW has changed not only my life, but my entire families life (probably for generations). One of my biggest life goals has been accomplished and I’m thankful for every person who played a part. The good and the bad."

He wrote about how he felt his Green Card wasn't just something personal, but something that would work wonders for his family.

"Now, I feel like my future is truly unlimited. The freedom to create any future I want for myself and my family. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Also, watch @ringofhonor tonight. I’ve gotten into the best shape of my life and been fine-tuning my skills in the ring. Check it out."

All Ego has experience on the independent circuit and is currently signed up with the Jacksonville-based company. He performs on the ROH brand as well. In AEW, he has feuded with the likes of MJF, HOOK, Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

He was also involved in the match that saw the return of Jeff Hardy, who returned to save his brother Matt from Page and The Firm in April this year. Page has since turned babyface and has featured in matches on Rampage and Dynamite.

Is retaining The Young Bucks as EVPs of AEW Tony Khan's error?

The Young Bucks joined AEW at the beginning as performers and became EVPs of the company. This meant they were involved in the backstage activities of the wrestling franchise as well. However, it all became a bit murky when Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were involved in a real-life beef with CM Punk.

The beef finally exploded into a real-life, backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite. While Punk was infamously sacked, The Elite and the Bucks still remain EVPs, which some fans say is one of the professional mistakes Khan has committed this year.

What do you think? Are young EVPs like Matt Jackson good for the business? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.