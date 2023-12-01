Tony Khan finally breaks silence on QT Marshall quitting AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has finally spoken out on the departure of QT Marshall. The latter is a very well-respected name within the wrestling circle and someone many youngsters look up to.

Khan spoke about Marshall’s departure and also reflected on the kind of person he was. He also said that any company would love to have the former AEW name within its ranks.

TK was speaking to the New York Post when he said:

“I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT." [H/T New York Post]

QT joined the company in 2019 and initially worked as a wrestler. He later took on the role of an associate producer and helped Khan put out good shows.

There is a lot of reported interest in QT Marshall after AEW exit

It looks like QT Marshall might not be a free agent for very long after his AEW departure. He left the company after fulfilling his duties for 2023 and is now looking for new opportunities.

According to Fightful Select, multiple big-name companies are interested in his services, especially MLW. The report also mentions that sources within the company were shocked that he was leaving AEW and that they were interested in his services.

Not only that, but there has also been a push from many people within WWE to sign up Marshall for various backstage roles. It will be interesting to see where QT will eventually end up.

