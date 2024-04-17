Trick Williams beats Carmelo Hayes inside a steel cage; faces off with popular WWE champion immediately after

After beating Carmelo Hayes in a steel cage match, Trick Williams faced off with a popular WWE champion afterwards.

Ever since winning the NXT Championship last year, Ilja Dragunov has proven himself to be a worthy champion. He has defeated everyone who has stepped up to him. However, last week he was challenged by Trick Williams who has been in top form. But Trick was blindsided by Carmelo Hayes who viciously attacked him.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were once the best of friends. They were like brothers. In fact, Trick was by Hayes' side when he climbed through the ranks and eventually became NXT Champion. However, as Trick's popularity started to grow, Hayes seemigly became jealous of his best friend which resulted him in attacking Trick. This led to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver which was won by Williams but that did little to settle the score between the former friends.

Tonight on WWE NXT, both men squared off in a steel cage match. The match was going in Trick's favor when Melo's security tried to get involved. Hayes tried to take advantage of the distraction but Trick Williams hit him with the Trick Shot for the win.

Following the win, Trick Williams was involved in a brief face-off against Ilja Dragunov whom he will be competing against next week for the NXT Championship.

