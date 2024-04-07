Trick Williams breaks silence after major victory at NXT Stand & Deliver

Trick Williams has broken his silence following a major victory today at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The premium live event took place at the Wells Fargo Center ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 was a very eventful show that featured several exciting matchups. Roxanne Perez became NXT Women's Champion once again by defeating Lyra Valkyria, and Ilja Dragunov defeated Tony D'Angelo to retain the NXT Championship. Trick Williams battled his old friend Carmelo Hayes in the main event and picked up an impressive victory.

Following the match, Trick Williams was interviewed backstage and broke his silence. He said that despite Hayes lying to his face several times, he still loves him, and the two broke records together at Stand & Deliver.

"Man, this is crazy. We broke records tonight, we made history tonight, and regardless, Melo (Carmelo Hayes), I got to thank him for making me ready for this moment. We did that together. He turned on me, he crossed on me. He said he was my boy. He lied to my face over and over again. He blamed everybody else, he never wanted me to be the one. But the truth is I am the one, I've always been the one. I love my brother, that ain't going to change, but NXT is in good hands now," he said. [From 00:15 - 00:42]

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams on making history during WWE WrestleMania weekend

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were the first two African American men to main-event a match during WrestleMania weekend.

During his backstage interview, Williams was asked how he felt after making history. Williams gave a shout-out to the fans in Philadelphia and noted that the city is special to him.

"First off, shout out to Philly. Hey check it out, I've got a long history with Philly. I played my last down of football in Philly. I took my first wrestling bump in Philly and I came back and made history in Philly. 215 stand up, I love this city. It is special to me. It is all love, brotherly love," he said. [From 00:58 - 01:14]

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams had an epic rivalry that culminated in a great main event at NXT Stand & Deliver. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for both stars moving forward.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE