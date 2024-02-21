"You think I'm stupid?" - Carmelo Hayes spills all on heartbreaking Trick Williams betrayal

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes explained his recent actions during the latest episode of NXT.

Hayes and Trick Williams have become a beloved duo since establishing their friendship in 2021. Therefore, it was quite shocking when Hayes betrayed his friend at NXT Vengeance Day earlier this month. Following Trick's intense NXT Championship match against Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo attacked him from behind and proceeded to ruthlessly assault his leg with chair shots.

During this week's show, Melo was seen at a barbershop, offering an explanation for his actions. He revealed that he began sensing Trick's envy when he held the NXT Championship and anticipated Williams wanting his moment in the spotlight sooner or later. Hayes stated that maintaining a killer instinct was crucial for staying at the top, so he decided to eliminate Trick from the equation before he could turn against him.

"To stay at the top, you have to be ruthlessly ambitious. You have to have that killer instinct. You think I'm stupid? You think I didn't see the signs? I knew you were gonna want your shine sooner or later, Trick. I saw you side-eyeing my championship. I felt the envy with every accomplishment. I am your biggest competition. So I knew that sooner or later, unfortunately, I'd have to get you before you got me. So, Trick, wherever you're at, stay there. 'Cause your 15 minutes [of fame] is up. Back to business," Carmelo Hayes said.

Later, Hayes shifted his attention to Ilja Dragunov and warned him that he was coming for the NXT Championship. It remains to be seen how long Trick Williams has to stay out of action after Melo's vicious attack.

