Carmelo Hayes attacks current champion on WWE NXT after turning heel and betraying his friend 

After turning heel at Vengeance Day last Sunday night, Carmelo Hayes continued wreaking havoc on NXT this week by attacking Ilja Dragunov.

The NXT Champion called out Hayes during the show, but he was confronted by Dijak, which led to a match between them in the main event of the show. The two stars started trading fists immediately after the bell rang. Ilja hit the big man with a vertical suplex, but didn't release the hold and hit the move again.

Dijak hit the Mad Dragon with a series of strikes in the corner. Ilja countered with a few vicious chops. He went for a knee but missed, and Dijak nailed him with a big boot in the corner. Dragunov was seemingly going for the H-Bomb, but his opponent superkicked him off the top rope and he crashed onto the floor.

Someone under the ring tried to grab Dijak's leg. Ilja Dragunov hit Dijak with a big slap in the ring, and the latter countered with a punch that took down the champion. Dijak tried to hit Feast Your Eyes but Ilja grabbed his leg, and they traded kicks.

Ilja hit him with a senton off the top rope, which got a two-count. Dijak hit a springboard elbow off the top rope. While he was lying on the mat, Joe Gacy appeared from under the ring and nailed Dijak in the face with a boxing glove. Ilja then hit an H-Bomb to win the match.

While the NXT Champion was celebrating, Carmelo Hayes ambushed him from behind. Melo then picked up his belt and raised it in the air.

