  WWE legend The Rock shares emotional personal update

WWE legend The Rock shares emotional personal update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 24, 2025 08:55 GMT
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: Star's Instagram]
The Rock is a 17-time WWE champion [Image credits: Star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to share a personal update with an emotional message. The Brahma Bull hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion in months.

The Rock last made an appearance on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he joined forces with heel John Cena. Many expected The Final Boss to show up alongside Cena on television, but that did not happen as Dwayne Johnson never showed up in the Stamford-based promotion after the Chamber. Several rumors suggest that Rocky had a falling out with Triple H, which is allegedly a big reason for his absence.

The Brahma Bull recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing the Taualuga, a sacred dance of his Samoan culture, alongside his family. Dwayne Johnson also highlighted that while performing this sacred dance, the Samoan men take their shirts off to show their Polynesian tattoos.

"I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) - dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga...," he wrote.
The former WWE Champion also mentioned that it was an extremely emotional moment for him and his family, as everyone took time out from their busy lives to share this special moment to honor their culture.

"...It’s emotional. You can’t help but feel it. The mana. Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah 🤙🏾," he added.
Check out his Instagram post below:

JBL believes The Rock will return to WWE again

During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, JBL said that he believed fans would get to see The Rock again on WWE TV. The Hall of Famer also claimed that The Brahma Bull loved being in the squared circle despite having a massive Hollywood career.

"I definitely think we'll see The Rock in the ring again. I would bet everything on that. The Rock loves being in the ring, and it's not just a matter of ego. I mean, the guy is the biggest movie star in the world, and he's making a fortune. It's not about ego. I don't believe it, but maybe... I think The Rock loves to be in the ring, and so I say I have no doubts, but I do have a little bit of doubts," Layfield said.

It remains to be seen what The Rock has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Edited by Aashrit Satija
