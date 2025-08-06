The Rock Will Return to WWE Following John Cena's Surprise Babyface Turn, Says World Champion, for One Major Reason

The Rock's absence from WWE can be felt, and John Cena didn't hold back when he took subtle shots at Johnson and Travis Scott as he turned face on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, JBL says he's confident that The Final Boss will make his in-ring return for the company for one major reason.
On the final SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam 2025, John Cena turned face and took a subtle shot at The Rock and Travis Scott as he teamed up with them for his heel run. Many expected The Final Boss to show up and confront The Franchise Player in Las Vegas. Instead, Brock Lesnar came out to close the night.
Speaking on Something To Wrestle With, the former WWE Champion, John Bradshaw Layfield, stated he's confident that The Rock will return to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion, as he loves professional wrestling and won't stay away from it regardless of his commitments as a movie star.
"I definitely think we'll see The Rock in the ring again. I would bet everything on that. The Rock loves being in the ring, and it's not just a matter of ego. I mean, the guy is the biggest movie star in the world, and he's making a fortune. It's not about ego. I don't believe it, but maybe... I think The Rock loves to be in the ring, and so I say I have no doubts, but I do have a little bit of doubts," Layfield said. (From 07:14 to 07:50)
The Rock was set to play a crucial part in John Cena's heel turn alongside Travis Scott. While Scott made an appearance at WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss was nowhere to be found and seemingly distanced himself from the product and The Franchise Player, who was forced to work as a heel for months.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose when the management refused to turn Cody Rhodes heel for the storyline. Moreover, Carlucci thinks Johnson has an ego.
"If he doesn't show up [SummerSlam 2025], then we've got some real issues going on, Coach. I think he sabotaged WrestleMania, Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to crap all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said.
It'll be interesting to see when The Final Boss returns to the promotion.
