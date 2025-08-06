The Rock Will Return to WWE Following John Cena's Surprise Babyface Turn, Says World Champion, for One Major Reason

The Rock's absence from WWE can be felt, and John Cena didn't hold back when he took subtle shots at Johnson and Travis Scott as he turned face on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, JBL says he's confident that The Final Boss will make his in-ring return for the company for one major reason.

Ad

On the final SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam 2025, John Cena turned face and took a subtle shot at The Rock and Travis Scott as he teamed up with them for his heel run. Many expected The Final Boss to show up and confront The Franchise Player in Las Vegas. Instead, Brock Lesnar came out to close the night.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle With, the former WWE Champion, John Bradshaw Layfield, stated he's confident that The Rock will return to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion, as he loves professional wrestling and won't stay away from it regardless of his commitments as a movie star.

Ad

Trending

"I definitely think we'll see The Rock in the ring again. I would bet everything on that. The Rock loves being in the ring, and it's not just a matter of ego. I mean, the guy is the biggest movie star in the world, and he's making a fortune. It's not about ego. I don't believe it, but maybe... I think The Rock loves to be in the ring, and so I say I have no doubts, but I do have a little bit of doubts," Layfield said. (From 07:14 to 07:50)

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Ex-WWE employee thinks The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose

The Rock was set to play a crucial part in John Cena's heel turn alongside Travis Scott. While Scott made an appearance at WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss was nowhere to be found and seemingly distanced himself from the product and The Franchise Player, who was forced to work as a heel for months.

Ad

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci said The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose when the management refused to turn Cody Rhodes heel for the storyline. Moreover, Carlucci thinks Johnson has an ego.

"If he doesn't show up [SummerSlam 2025], then we've got some real issues going on, Coach. I think he sabotaged WrestleMania, Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to crap all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when The Final Boss returns to the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Something to Wrestle With and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!