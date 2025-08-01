"S**t the bed" - The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose, says ex-WWE employee

The Rock's status for WWE SummerSlam is up in the air, but one name strongly feels that The Final Boss purposefully sabotaged WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

In 2024, The Rock shocked the world with his heel turn at the WrestleMania XL kickoff event. The Final Boss was created heading into The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia, and Johnson's heel turn boosted the weekly product and the hype for the event in April.

Unfortunately, a similar angle was tried heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but plans changed drastically, and The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen following the events of Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, where John Cena turned heel.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' Coach and Bro Show, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the possibility of The Rock's appearance at SummerSlam in New Jersey. During this, Carlucci believed that Johnson purposefully sabotaged WrestleMania 41 as egos clashed backstage, and the company had no option but to use Travis Scott for the angle between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

"If he doesn't show up [SummerSlam 2025], then we've got some real issues going on, Coach. I think he sabotaged WrestleMania, Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to crap all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said. (From 30:15 to 30:37)

Ad

Ad

Will The Rock appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The Rock was set to play a huge part heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as he offered Cody Rhodes a spot to become his champion. While The American Nightmare rejected the offer, John Cena didn't, as he sold his soul to The Final Boss before the event.

Unfortunately, this was The Rock's last appearance for WWE, as he didn't appear at WrestleMania 41, and many wondered what went wrong for The Final Boss to quit the storyline without any explanation. According to a report from BodySlam.net, the 53-year-old might not appear at SummerSlam in New Jersey.

Ad

Ad

The report stated there's no indication that The Final Boss will appear at the first-ever two-night event. It'll be interesting to see how management concludes the story between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE