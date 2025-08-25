  • home icon
  WWE RAW gets plagued with multiple issues days before Clash in Paris 2025

WWE RAW gets plagued with multiple issues days before Clash in Paris 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:52 GMT
There have been multiple issues (Pic Courtesyy: WWE on Netflix)
WWE RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix on August 25 has been plagued with multiple issues, and it happened not once, but twice in the broadcast by the halfway mark of the show.

This week on RAW, the first of two major technical issues occurred on the stream during the match between Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh. For unknown reasons, the stream across the world suddenly lagged while the audio also simultaneously turned off. It only restored to normal when the bout came to a close.

During the second instance, the stream automatically replayed Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's interview with Byron Saxton. The conversation was over, but for some reason, everybody's stream played back to that moment and away from the "live" section.

It certainly hasn't been smooth sailing for WWE and Netflix for this episode of Monday Night RAW. While it hasn't been plagued with any further difficulties, this is far more than the usual technical issues that are faced on stream.

Technical issues and difficulties have happened before, but it's just more visible now that most fans are using a similar platform (Netflix) to access the show. As a result, the comments on X/Twitter seem to indicate that while many thought they were the only ones facing these issues, it was actually a worldwide problem.

WWE normally prides itself on production value, which is why it's interesting that there were multiple moments of technical difficulties during the stream. This is something that Netflix as a service needs to mitigate as soon as possible, and they're aware of this, as it affects the general perception of the streaming service, even when fans use it for non-WWE events.

Hopefully, this is something that won't be repeated, as it undoubtedly affected the experience of watching the Dragon Lee match.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

bell-icon Manage notifications