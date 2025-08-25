Roman Reigns sent out of the arena on RAW by security due to one major reason

In an unusual move, Roman Reigns was sent out of the arena on the episode of RAW before Clash in Paris 2025, and the security in place removed him for one major reason.This week on RAW, Roman Reigns appeared in the opening segment of the show, where he hyped up his upcoming match at Clash in Paris 2025 against Bronson Reed. The two men got into a huge brawl, but it was broken up by security, and the two ultimately ended up in a stalemate. Neither man truly stood tall prior to their match in Paris. Later on the show, Reigns also gave Jey Uso a crucial piece of advice about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match.Prior to the main event of RAW, Roman Reigns ambushed and attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. As a result, the security team was quick to storm him, and he was visibly thrown out of the arena of Monday Night RAW, which is a rarity for a star of his caliber.While a Stone Cold Steve Austin-type of star getting kicked out would be less surprising, Roman Reigns' departure was a shocker. However, it could only be expected after he attacked Breakker from behind and took care of Reed.Not too long ago on RAW Talk, Bronson Reed made a very interesting point, where he mentioned that every time he has gone up to Reigns, it happened face-to-face, whereas The OTC has only stood tall when attacking from behind.There is now an element of truth to this statement, and the fact that they are going to clash in a big bout in Paris makes it one of the most exciting things to look forward to this weekend.If anything, Bronson Reed proved he is anything but a slouch compared to Reigns. LA Knight would take over and start brawling with Breakker before their main event match.