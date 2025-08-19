  • home icon
Top WWE star makes a major accusation against Roman Reigns

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:13 GMT
From SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
From SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A top WWE star hit Roman Reigns with a huge accusation following the August 18th episode of RAW, as they get ready for what could possibly be the biggest match of their career.

As you may have guessed by now, that superstar is 'Big' Bronson Reed. On the latest episode of RAW, Bron Breakker faced Jey Uso in a huge main event, and it was the former World Heavyweight Champion who won the bout thanks to Roman Reigns' interference. The OTC took out Breakker and Reed, allowing Jey Uso to get the win.

Following this, a furious Bronson Reed appeared on RAW Recap, stating that face-to-face, he had dominated Reigns and taken his shoes. But Bronson Reed then said that Reigns only stood tall after blindsiding him, throwing a major accusation at The Tribal Chief. The Auszilla also claimed that he would beat Reigns up if he tried to take back his sneakers, implying that Reigns was scared of facing him face-to-face.

Bronson Reed made a massive proclamation about the future of Roman Reigns' career

A clip went viral after RAW, which showed Roman Reigns screaming at Bronson Reed and telling him that he doesn't fight for shoes, but for championships. This set up their big upcoming clash. However, the Australian had a response of his own.

On RAW Recap, the 'Tribal Thief' Bronson Reed vowed to take Reigns' career:

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said. (From 13:14 to 13:40)
With Reigns saying, "See you in Paris," it became clear where the inevitable clash would happen. It's a huge addition to the show in France, with the bar being set high for the crowd after the incredible showing in Lyon for Backlash 2024.

For Bronson Reed, it's the chance to pick up the biggest win of his career. To call it career-defining would be an understatement.

