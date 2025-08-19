"I'm going to take his career" - Roman Reigns' future is in jeopardy, according to top WWE name

Roman Reigns is still one of the biggest names in WWE. However, The Original Tribal Chief's future might be in jeopardy if Seth Rollins and The Vision have anything to say about it.

Last year, Bronson Reed made it his mission to take out Roman Reigns when he aligned with Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline. Unfortunately, Reed got injured during the Men's WarGames match when he performed a high-risk spot from the top of the cage.

The former North American Champion returned from injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and joined Seth Rollins' faction on the red brand. Speaking on RAW Recap, the 36-year-old WWE star expressed that he wants to take everything from Roman Reigns going forward, including The Original Tribal Chief's spot in the promotion and his career.

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said. (From 13:14 to 13:40)

Roman Reigns challenges Bronson Reed to a match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion didn't go according to plan, as he failed to outsmart The Vision on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, Bronson Reed made profound statements against The Original Tribal Chief, humiliating him twice and stealing his sneakers.

While Reigns and Jey Uso defeated The Vision's Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025, the 40-year-old WWE star hasn't gotten his sneakers back from The Tribal Thief. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the former Universal Champion made a surprise appearance.

Roman Reigns helped his cousin, Jey Uso, defeat Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. After the match, Reigns told Bronson Reed that he would see him at Clash in Paris 2025. While Reed wants to face The Original Tribal Chief, management hasn't officially sanctioned the match yet.

