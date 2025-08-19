  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns' Next Opponent Revealed on WWE RAW After Massive Return

Roman Reigns' Next Opponent Revealed on WWE RAW After Massive Return

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:04 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is a former Universal Champion (source: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns made his massive return on WWE RAW tonight. His next opponent was seemingly revealed on the show.

Ad

Roman Reigns has been feuding with Seth Rollins' faction over the past several weeks. Ahead of his match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025, he and Jey Uso were assaulted by the heels several times. Bronson even stole two pairs of shoes from Roman after attacking him. Since then, he has worn those two pairs around his neck and called it the Shoe-La Fala. Despite Roman winning at SummerSlam, it looks like he is not done with Reed and Breakker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. During the bout, Bronson Reed got involved by dragging the referee out of the ring. This prompted LA Knight to come out and attack the Auszilla. As a result, Seth Rollins came out and ambushed Knight. CM Punk also came out and got involved in the brawl. Punk and Rollins fought to the back. Moments later, Jey was about to climb the turnbuckle when Reed knocked him down. Breakker was about to hit him with the spear when Roman Reigns' music hit. The OTC came out and speared Breakker. He then took out Reed before sending Bron into the ring. Jey hit him with the superkick and hit the splash through the table to win.

Ad

Following the match, Bronson Reed was visibly angry and screamed at Reigns that he would see The OTC in Paris, indicating that they would probably lock horns at Clash in Paris.

Ad

Bronson Reed Mocked Roman Reigns Ahead of His RAW Return

Bronson Reed's feud with Roman Reigns has reached a boiling point in recent months, especially after the Auszilla took his shoes. Additionally, the Aussie star has not been quiet about it on social media either.

Bronson Reed recently reacted to a video of Roman trying to get a hold of his Ula Fala during his feud against the New Bloodling. Reed claimed that people only care about his Shoe-La Fala.

Ad
"No one cares about this anymore. Now we all praise the Shoe-La Fala!" Reed wrote.

It looks like The OTC finally gets the chance to get some revenge on Bronson Reed

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications