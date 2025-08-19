Roman Reigns' Next Opponent Revealed on WWE RAW After Massive Return

Roman Reigns made his massive return on WWE RAW tonight. His next opponent was seemingly revealed on the show.Roman Reigns has been feuding with Seth Rollins' faction over the past several weeks. Ahead of his match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025, he and Jey Uso were assaulted by the heels several times. Bronson even stole two pairs of shoes from Roman after attacking him. Since then, he has worn those two pairs around his neck and called it the Shoe-La Fala. Despite Roman winning at SummerSlam, it looks like he is not done with Reed and Breakker.Tonight, Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. During the bout, Bronson Reed got involved by dragging the referee out of the ring. This prompted LA Knight to come out and attack the Auszilla. As a result, Seth Rollins came out and ambushed Knight. CM Punk also came out and got involved in the brawl. Punk and Rollins fought to the back. Moments later, Jey was about to climb the turnbuckle when Reed knocked him down. Breakker was about to hit him with the spear when Roman Reigns' music hit. The OTC came out and speared Breakker. He then took out Reed before sending Bron into the ring. Jey hit him with the superkick and hit the splash through the table to win.Following the match, Bronson Reed was visibly angry and screamed at Reigns that he would see The OTC in Paris, indicating that they would probably lock horns at Clash in Paris.Bronson Reed Mocked Roman Reigns Ahead of His RAW ReturnBronson Reed's feud with Roman Reigns has reached a boiling point in recent months, especially after the Auszilla took his shoes. Additionally, the Aussie star has not been quiet about it on social media either.Bronson Reed recently reacted to a video of Roman trying to get a hold of his Ula Fala during his feud against the New Bloodling. Reed claimed that people only care about his Shoe-La Fala.&quot;No one cares about this anymore. Now we all praise the Shoe-La Fala!&quot; Reed wrote.It looks like The OTC finally gets the chance to get some revenge on Bronson Reed