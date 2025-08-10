No one cares about one of Roman Reigns' prized possessions, claims top WWE star

Roman Reigns regained the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa earlier this year, with his win over the latter on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed has claimed that nobody cares about Reigns' Ula Fala anymore.Reed and Reigns have a lot of history with one another. They crossed paths during the OG Bloodline's clash with The New Bloodline last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. At SummerSlam 2025, Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match.On X, Reed reacted to a video of Reigns trying to get a hold of his Ula Fala during his feud with The New Bloodline. The Aus-zilla claimed that people only cared about his &quot;Shoe-La Fala.&quot;&quot;No one cares about this anymore. Now we all praise the Shoe-La Fala!&quot; Reed wrote.Check out Reed's post on X:Vince Russo spoke about Roman Reigns and CM Punk's appearance on WWE RAWRoman Reigns and CM Punk appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW and took the fight to The Vision.Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo claimed that the majority of the audience had tuned out by the time Reigns and Punk appeared. He said:&quot;Mac, did you watch RAW? They had, at the last five minutes of the show, after everybody else went to bed, they had Reigns and CM Punk run in. Why wouldn't you have them showing up in a cool-looking truck before you went to the last commercial break? That's what you call kayfabing yourself. They have these guys come out at the very end of the show, when I guarantee you half their audience already went to bed. All you had to do was an arrival shot. That's all you had to do.&quot;Reigns will appear on RAW later this month and is expected to continue his feud with Seth Rollins' faction. The Visionary is also the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion.