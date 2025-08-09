WWE botched CM Punk and Roman Reigns’ RAW appearance, claims veteran - "Half their audience already went to bed" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a glaring error with CM Punk and Roman Reigns' booking on RAW. Both stars were on the red brand this past Monday.

Rollins showed up at SummerSlam and wrecked CM Punk's title reign by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The next night on RAW, he defended the title against LA Knight, but the match ended in a DQ after Punk attacked the Visionary. Reigns also showed up, but both stars were neutralized by Rollins and his henchmen, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that this past Monday on RAW, WWE booked Roman Reigns and CM Punk to run in during the final minutes of the show. He pointed out that most of the audience had already stopped watching and gone to bed when the angle happened. The veteran claimed WWE needed to tease their involvement much earlier in the show to keep the fans hooked till the last segment.

"Mac, did you watch RAW? They had, at the last five minutes of the show, after everybody else went to bed, they had Reigns and CM Punk run in. Why wouldn't you have them showing up in a cool-looking truck before you went to the last commercial break? That's what you call kayfabing yourself. They have these guys come out at the very end of the show, when I guarantee you half their audience already went to bed. All you had to do was an arrival shot. That's all you had to do." [15:16 onwards]

Roman Reigns is now scheduled to appear at Clash in Paris. The event takes place on Saturday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books these major stars in the feud against Seth Rollins.

